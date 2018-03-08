HYDERABAD: Womenergy is a facilitating organisation working towards the conscious collective development of women at large. With a vision to actualise holistic women empowerment in terms of economy, social participation, ecological contribution and spiritual growth from within. Flush with the Women’s Day enthusiasm, they have launched We Aim, India’s first incubator, by women for women in manufacturing sector.

WE Empower Charitable Trust

WE Empower is a facilitating platform for the enterprising dreams of women right from visualisation to actualisation by creating the right ecosystem to nurture those dreams.

Vision of WE Empower

To empower women through self help networking structures across the country;

Building women entrepreneurship from the homes and nurture them to be self made entrepreneurs; evolve an ecosystem for women to become intrepreneurs

Mission of WE Empower

To reach out to one million women across India to become entrepreneurs/intrepreneurs through

Eco entrepreneurship emphasizing on sustainability, eco conservation and resource management.

Projects

WE Empower Circles are micro self help model groups in urban and rural areas for women, by women and of women that enable internal support systems to empower themselves socially, economically, ecologically and spiritually.

T10,000 to train 10,000 women in eco enterprising skills in 10 districts of Telangana by 2020.



Womenergy’s operational modalities emphasise on facilitating networking for women; promoting entrepreneurship; offering intrapreneurship opportunities; Incubating home entrepreneurs; Support through hands-on trainings, marketing, branding and facilitating ecosystems for business growth in urban areas; Cooperative manufacturing, promoting rural enterprising, Green livelihood creation in semiurbs and rural areas

We believe and function on the natural law- give energy, receive energy.

Womenergy monthly convergence meets

Informal gatherings to network, know more of womenergy participants and their activities

Periodic networking platforms to receive & exchange business referrals among existing registered womenergy members

The Womenergy philosophy

Womenergy sprouted as one women’s thought

Womenergy evolved as many women’s empowering network - We Empower

Womenergy looks forward to nurture a million women’s entrepreneurial dreams - We Aim

Women Empowering and facilitation organisation working for the greater good of women and their progress

Vision:

Empowerment (Economical; Social ; Ecological ; Spiritual)

Facilitating: Entrepreneurship; Intrapreneurship; Networking and Incubation

Belief:

: Every Women is an energy Womenergy Ethic : Womenergy works like nature , with a natural law

Give Energy ; Recieve Energy

Slogan:

Womenergy - Share Energy

