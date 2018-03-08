Womenergising themselves
By Express News Service | Published: 08th March 2018 12:52 AM
HYDERABAD: Womenergy is a facilitating organisation working towards the conscious collective development of women at large. With a vision to actualise holistic women empowerment in terms of economy, social participation, ecological contribution and spiritual growth from within. Flush with the Women’s Day enthusiasm, they have launched We Aim, India’s first incubator, by women for women in manufacturing sector.
WE Empower Charitable Trust
WE Empower is a facilitating platform for the enterprising dreams of women right from visualisation to actualisation by creating the right ecosystem to nurture those dreams.
Vision of WE Empower
- To empower women through self help networking structures across the country;
- Building women entrepreneurship from the homes and nurture them to be self made entrepreneurs; evolve an ecosystem for women to become intrepreneurs
Mission of WE Empower
- To reach out to one million women across India to become entrepreneurs/intrepreneurs through
- Eco entrepreneurship emphasizing on sustainability, eco conservation and resource management.
Projects
WE Empower Circles are micro self help model groups in urban and rural areas for women, by women and of women that enable internal support systems to empower themselves socially, economically, ecologically and spiritually.
- T10,000 to train 10,000 women in eco enterprising skills in 10 districts of Telangana by 2020.
Womenergy’s operational modalities emphasise on facilitating networking for women; promoting entrepreneurship; offering intrapreneurship opportunities; Incubating home entrepreneurs; Support through hands-on trainings, marketing, branding and facilitating ecosystems for business growth in urban areas; Cooperative manufacturing, promoting rural enterprising, Green livelihood creation in semiurbs and rural areas
We believe and function on the natural law- give energy, receive energy.
Womenergy monthly convergence meets
- Informal gatherings to network, know more of womenergy participants and their activities
- Periodic networking platforms to receive & exchange business referrals among existing registered womenergy members
The Womenergy philosophy
Womenergy sprouted as one women’s thought
Womenergy evolved as many women’s empowering network - We Empower
Womenergy looks forward to nurture a million women’s entrepreneurial dreams - We Aim
Women Empowering and facilitation organisation working for the greater good of women and their progress
Vision:
Empowerment (Economical; Social ; Ecological ; Spiritual)
Facilitating: Entrepreneurship; Intrapreneurship; Networking and Incubation
Belief:
: Every Women is an energy Womenergy Ethic : Womenergy works like nature , with a natural law
Give Energy ; Recieve Energy
Slogan:
Womenergy - Share Energy