HYDERABAD: A complaint has been lodged against spiritual leader and ‘Art of Living’ founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar for his alleged derogatory remarks on Babri Masjid controversy. A 32-year-old social worker approached Saidabad police, following which police maintained that an action would be taken after seeking legal opinion.

One Syed Faiyazuddin said in his complaint that Art of Living founder Ravi Shankar has made controversial remarks regarding India. In his interview, Ravi Shankar said that if the issue of Babri Masjid and Ram Janma Bhoomi is not decided in favour of Hindus and its temples, India would become another Syria and lead to bloodshed in the country.

“The intention of the spiritual guru is to outrage religious feelings and insult religious beliefs of me and more particularly Muslim community. Such malicious provocative and inciting statements of a spiritual leader is insulting to the Muslim community,’’ the complainant said.