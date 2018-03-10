HYDERABAD: Technology is all pervasive and threatens to make many existing jobs redundant. This scenario calls for vigilance on the part of students and all professionals, said JA Chowdary, special chief secretary and IT advisor to Chief Minister of AP.

He was addressing the delegates at the inaugural of two-day international conference on ‘Disruption: Ideas and Narratives for Management & Leadership’ being organised by GITAM Hyderabad Business School (GHBS) on Friday.

“Indians are known to adopt new technologies quickly. It is estimated that by 2025, 80 per cent of jobs are likely to get virtualised. Artificial Intelligence is making even specialists in every profession redundant. We need to leave out conventional way of thinking and adapt to the fast changing world,” Chowdary observed.