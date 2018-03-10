HYDERABAD: Students studying aviation courses are thrilled with the government’s decision to push for more airports in the country. They are upbeat about the growth of the aviation sector and the prospects it holds for their career. However, speaking to Express on sidelines of Wings India 2018, many students raised doubts as to if they would be able to adapt to the fast-changing technology in the sector.

V Ojaswi, AME student

“India would require 2,100 aircraft worth over $290 billion over the next two decades to meet passenger traffic, said Boeing’s India vice-president Dinesh Keskar speaking at the event. Government’s flagship regional connectivity scheme UDAN also got a big push at the event. Both of these were good news for students visiting the event. The second day of the event played host to the aviation students pursuing Aircraft Maintenance Engineering (AME) certification to enter the aerospace industry.

“This is good news but it’s not easy to get a job with an airline as a fresher. Almost everyone pays the airline companies `40,000 to `20,000 for hands-on job training, this is an industry norm. The starting salaries are low, if one needs to get better pay then we have to climb a ladder of 14 exams,” said Jyoti Prakash, a fourth year, AME student.

“It’s not easy, some people take 40 years to clear exams,” he added. There are presently three aviation schools that operate in the city, Rajiv Gandhi School of Aviation, Flytech Aviation Academy and the Telangana State Aviation Academy. “Coming to the exhibition made me realise there is a lot of difference between what the technology that we learn at our college and what is being used by the industry,” said V Ojaswi, a first-year AME student,”From looking at the flight dashboards I can see that the avionics have all gone digital and some experts were talking about using AI for flying and for maintenance alerts,” she added.

“The AME course is only a certification course, it’s important that the students combine it with another programme. This will allow the students to diversify their job searching options,” said Manish a spokesperson for Telangana State Aviation Academy. The aircraft industry is undergoing huge technology upgrade, the fundamentals are the same but the technology being used is changing. So the courses are being updated monthly based on requirements.