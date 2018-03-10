HYDERABAD: A day after two girls of Akshara International School committed suicide, allegedly, by jumping off the eight floor of a residential apartment, the Rachakonda police have not been able to find a breakthrough in understanding the motive.

The LB Nagar police handed over bodies of 16-year-old Bhargavi Patel and 15-year-old Sawani Kale to their families on Friday after conducting postmortem examination. The incident happened on Thursday, at around 6 pm, when Sawani was at Bhargavi’s house in TNR apartments for combined studies. The duo had been doing joint studies for the past one year. Around 6:30 pm, dead bodies of the girls were found on the ground. The only clue police seem to have found is a note from Sawan’s home that raised suspicion that they could have committed suicide.

“The girls had written a pre-final exam on Thursday and were preparing for another exam on Friday. It seems like they were depressed over not having prepared well,” said LB Nagar sub-inspector V Maraiah. It is learnt that Bhargavi’s brother and his tuition teacher were present when she allegedly jumped off the building. Maraiah added that both Bhargavi and Sawani jumped at once. They both fell to the ground and within a minute’s time they died.