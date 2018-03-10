HYDERABAD: With the SSC Public Examinations round the corner, the Directorate of School Education has launched a helpline to provide counselling to students undertaking the examination.

The helpline that goes live from March 12 and will be operational from 10:30 am to 5 pm, will have professionally qualified child counsellors to take calls and counsel students on various problems like anxiety, stress, examination phobia, career guidance and other emotional issues. The move, however, is being taken with a pinch of salt by teachers and activists who have for long demanded presence of psychologists in schools. Starting a helpline just days before the examination that commences March 15, they state, is too little and too late.

“There is a need for counsellors at all zilla parishad and government schools. A helpline can only boost the confidence of a child but can not help a depressed student,” said a teacher. Like part-time teachers for art and craft and physical education, counsellors can also be hired in government schools, they opined.

While no official communication has been made to schools, the government school teacher feels that success of the helpline would depend on creating awareness among students. The helpline has also not found flavour with private schools which allege that the education department is skirting the real issue of student suicide by starting the helpline.

Calling it an eyewash, S Madhusudan Reddy, treasurer of the Telangana Recognised School Management Association, said that instead of creating awareness among parents, the government was taking easy steps to shift the burden.