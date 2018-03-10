HYDERABAD: A businessman who incurred losses, resorted to chain snatching offences in Cyberabad. The police on Friday arrested him and recovered four gold chains weighing 12.5 tolas from the suspect and remanded him to judicial custody.

Acting on the complaint given by one K Harika, a housewife from Bachupally that her one and half tolas gold chain was snatched by a bikeborne miscreant, the Cyberabad police swung into action and tried collecting clues. Meanwhile, the same offender had committed two more chain snatching offences at Miyapur.

Bachupally police constable G Raju on Thursday evening noticed a bike moving without a number plate and intercepted the biker.

On questioning, the suspect identified D Sunil (34) of Quthbullapur, confessed to have committed the offence.

“Sunil is a school dropout. He worked for two years as an electrician and started grocery business. In 2008, he got married and has two children. As the grocery store ran into losses, he started selling cosmetics. His earnings were not sufficient to take care of his family and decided to snatch gold chains and mortgage them for money,” said Cyberabad police.

Since December last year, he committed four offences and mortgaged gold chains. Based on his confession, four gold chains worth Rs 3.3 lakh and one bike has been seized. He has been remanded to judicial custody, said the police.