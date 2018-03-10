HYDERABAD: Does leasing out a property immune its owner from responsibility of acts of negligence? Not necessarily, especially, when it is concerned with civil liability, being responsible for damage occurred to a person with no criminal intent.

In a recent order pronounced by the Telangana State Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum, it was observed that the property owner and the lease-holder are jointly responsible for any form of civil liability that arises on the property.

The point was made by the Judge while hearing a 2015 appeal of T Krishna, a senior citizen, who lost his 25-year-old son, the sole breadwinner of his family, in 2007 while he was practicing swimming at the Ocean Swimming Pool in Nagole.

The swimming pool was run by the leaseholder K Venkata Krishna Reddy, while the owner of the property was one Gajula Vijaya.

Contesting to modify the Ranga Reddy district forums’ judgment, Krishna asked the State forum to impugn the district order as it did not hold the two responsible for the death of his son. But, instead, it only held the leaseholder responsible for his death.

In 2015, the father contested that even the property owner should be held responsible as they did not have an operating license from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Taking cue from the fact, he also observed that a mere lease agreement does not transfer an owner’s responsibility to be vigilant, for acts of negligence to the leaseholder.

In a stern order, the forum observed that “it was the duty of the owner first to obtain a license from GHMC to run the swimming pool and later to proceed for leasing out the swimming pool to third parties.” The forum observed that the two parties cannot escape liability for their negligence.

In its order it said that the two —property owner and the leaseholder —were liable to pay a sum of `4L and asked them to pay `50,000 towards compensation and `5,000 towards court costs.

Precautionary measures

Pools should have oxygen support, life jackets, and resuscitation equipment to bring an unconscious person back to consciousness

Lifeguards, security guards, and tutors need to be present while opening swimming pools to the public