HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Cyber crime police registered cases against a Malaysian based private visa processing portal for allegedly duping retired IAS officer Sujatha Rao and fraudulently removing money from her account.

The portal managers took money from her account but did not provided her the tourist visa for which she had approached the portal.

Cyber Crime Inspector KVM Prasad said they received a complaint from Sujatha Rao, former Union secretary, Ministry of health and resident of Jubilee Hills stating that on February 13, the complainant noticed a portal Malaysianonlineevisa portal and she thought it was government’s officials portal and approached them for visa and applied for it.

Later, she got a message from her bank stating that `9,789 has been debited from her account by the agency. She sent an e-mail to the agency about the money being debited without her knowledge. In reply, the travel agency staff said they withdrawn 147 USD as service charge.

“The next day again `6,815 amount was debited from her card and she realised that the portal is fake and they fraudulently debited money from her account. She also wrote to the travel agency to refund her amount. Even as the travel agency staff replied in consenting to refund the amount, they did not return it,’’ the retired IAS officer said in her complaint. A case has been registered against the travel agency