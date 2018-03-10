An infant looking at the poster of an aircraft at Wings India 2018 at Begumpet airport, in Hyderabad on Friday | Express photo

HYDERABAD: With fewer planes on display when compared to the last two years, Wings India 2018 evoked a lukewarm response among the visitors.

Though members of the public are allowed only on weekends, families of airport staff and those associated with the event were not impressed.

“There are much lesser planes on display than last year,” said A Shailaja, who visited the Wings India 2018 with her two sons and a friend. “We expected more. Even the exhibition stalls are boring,” she added. The tickets for visitors are priced at `500 and for Indian businessmen at `2,100.

“The business delegates are paying higher as they will have access to conferences and workshops that others won’t have,” said Ravi who was managing the ticketing counter. “The first two days of the event saw only the families of airport staff and Air India are being allowed inside,” he added.

There are a total of 15 planes on display. Most of them are luxury jetliners being lined up for sale.