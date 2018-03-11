HYDERABAD: As many as 20 water bodies in Greater Hyderabad limits including the polluted Saroornagar lake will soon be taken up by GHMC for comprehensive overhaul including construction of Sewerage Treatment Plants and their beautification, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), K T Rama Rao said. Responding to a tweet, Minister said that development and beautification of about 20 lakes would be taken as soon as possible. Patel Cheruvu, Ambeer Cheruvu, Boin Cheruvu, Malka Cheruvu, Pedda Cheruvu, Chinna Cheruvu among others that will be developed.