HYDERABAD: For a year now, the residents of two colonies in Jangammet ward — Manik Nagar and Paridhi Nagar — have been living in deplorable conditions because of drainage issues.Encroachment of land for the construction of new houses over an ancient six-feet wide nala in the area led to its shrinking, the water from it began to overflow profusely, causing inundation like situation. The residents claim that for a long time, the GHMC workers had refused desilting of the nala stating that because of the closely built houses on it, the visible area of it is too narrow for them to carry any works.

However, the GHMC has started works in the area a week ago and the accumulated drainage water has been cleaned out. But residents say that the works are being carried in such a way that it is not likely to solve the drainage issue on permanent basis. Rajkumar, a resident, said the situation was so horrible at the time of inundation that the water would gush into his house very often and the walls were damaged because of the dampness.

“The drainage area should be repaired in such a way that the land has a slope making it possible for the drainage water to flow downward. But the land underneath the manholes is being levelled uniformly. This signifies that there will still remain a possibility of drainage overflow in the area,” lamented Rajkumar.

Ranjeet Kumar, another resident, the entire road in front of whose house is dug up for repair work leaving no space to walk, said a new drainage line which was laid in the area to divert the flow of drainage water was also blocked by a local leader as he wanted to use the land for extending his buildings.

A lot of filth which appears like a greenish swamp could still be seen accumulated at the corners in the localities.The residents of Paridhi Nagar said that the nala had been their sorrow and they are glad that some works have taken place finally. “The people whose houses are right in front of the places where maximum filth is accumulated suffer from diseases and have developed symptoms like incessant coughing,” said a resident Sujata.

A huge GHMC dustbin lying at the corner of the main road in the area was seen to be overflowing with garbage, which is not only an eyesore but causes traffic disturbances with cattle flocking the spot.

When Ward Corporator Md Abdul Rehman was contacted, he said, “The work will take time to be completed. If the residents are not satisfied with how the repair works are taking place, I will visit the area on Monday.”