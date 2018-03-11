HYDERABAD: As many as 12 persons including a six-year-old girl child fell sick after consuming toddy at Jukal village in Shamshabad on Saturday. The victims have been admitted to various hospitals for treatment and the police registered a case against the toddy tapper Lingam Goud, who runs a toddy shop at Pilloniwguda, also has some palm trees.

Locals regularly visit the fields and consume toddy near the trees. On Saturday, Prabhakar of Muchintal village along with his mother and daughter Sanvika, and some relatives had been to Lingam Goud’s palm fields.