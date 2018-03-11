HYDERABAD: Employees of Gitanjali SEZ Ltd, who have lost their jobs in the wake of PNB fraud which named its promoter Mehul Choksi as a co-accused, have approached the State SEZ commissioner, once again, requesting the release of two months pending salaries due to them before the company shut down last week of January. On Monday, the workers are expected to file a petition in the Hyderabad High Court against the contractors for non-payment of pending salaries. They are also chalking out plans to stage a protest demonstration in front of the State Assembly, on Tuesday, during its ongoing session to demand government’s immediate intervention.

Gitanjali staff protesting | file photo

SEZ commissioner Sobhana KS Rao, on February 20, during a meeting with employees and contractors, had directed the contractors(who recruited the staff for Gitanjali gems) to release the pending salaries of December 2017, January 2018 and salary for first 15 days of February 2018, and also provide for alternate employment to the 635 workers who lost their jobs. However, in the absence of any response from contractors, the SEZ commissioner now has warned them of legal action.

The Special Economic Zone commissioner in her meeting with the three contractors- Sneha Synergy Ltd, Trident Private Ltd, and PMA private Ltd, had issued notices directing payment. “I had given them 15 days time to clear the pending salaries and find alternate jobs for all the persons with disabilities who have lost jobs. They have not showed any interest so far,” Shobana KS Rao told Express. Further, she said: “We have received the complaints from the employees. From the SEZ, we would take the legal action and file cases against contractors for their inaction.”

B Sudhakar, a former polishing worker with Gitanjali SEZ, said all the workers who have lost jobs like him are unable to lead a normal life as they do not have any work or salary. “When commissioner conducted meeting with contractors they agreed to give pending salaries. But now contractors are claiming they are not responsible for pending salaries,” he said.

Another worker, D. Venugopal, who is also a person with disability, said that the government officials in charge of the SEZ are lacking enthusiasm in their present plight. “There are 13 diamond cutting and polishing units around Hyderabad. The government should issue an order directing them to recruit us. Until then, why should they give us any jobs?” asked Venugopal, adding that some of the workers have already moved back to their native villages.