HYDERABAD: In light of large scale criticism about substandard quality of civil works by private contractors relating to BT, CC roads, storm water drains, water, sewerage and other works in Greater Hyderabad limits, the GHMC has decided do away with private agencies, working as third party quality control for civil works. For effective monitoring of ongoing works being executed in Greater Hyderabad limits, GHMC has decided to utilise the services of Universities, Engineering Colleges (recognised by AICTE and affiliated to one of the Government Universities with Civil Engineering branch), Research and Development (R&D) Institutes to work as third party quality control services for civil works (excluding PMC and housing works) for 2018-19.

Presently, private agencies in collusion with private contractors without properly checking the quality of works were issuing clean chits for contractors for claiming the bills and corporation was losing huge exchequer for inferior works. GHMC has received several complaints about poor quality of works.

In the light of bitter experience, GHMC will engage independent third party agency from universities, engineering colleges, R&D Institutes to assess the quality of live works executed and take necessary measures in case of shortfalls in quality if any found apart from utilising their services to educate GHMC Engineers and construction agencies so as to take the standards of quality to national standards.

Annually, GHMC undertakes about 15,000 works which includes cement concrete pavements, bituminous road works, under ground drainage among others and other civil works costing over `9,000 crore. GHMC officials said that for civil works costing `5 lakh to `1 crore, there would be third party quality control checks universities, engineering colleges, R&D institutes who are willing to offer their services, interested parties can submit the bids. A pre-bid meeting will be held tomorrow at GHMC head office for any clarification. GHMC would select 11 to 15 agencies.

The agencies engaged would be responsible for assessing quality of basic input materials, workmanship and final product by conducting appropriate tests (both field and laboratory) including periodical supervision of civil works at appropriate stages of construction. During pre construction inspection, consultant should highlight the problem area if any.