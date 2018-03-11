HYDERABAD: A 22-year-old B Tech student, who had invested amount in cracker business along with friends, committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence after business partner had duped him under Chilkalguda police limits on Saturday. The deceased is identified as Sai Charan, B tech student, resident of Chilkalguda.

Inspector Bhaskar said Sai Charan had pledged his gold chain and iPhone. The amount obtained as loan was invested in crackers business along with his friends- Rajesh and Nagaraj. “In the business, the partners have received good profits but Rajesh and Nagaraj duped Sai Charan by not giving his share of amount. When Sai Charan asked them to give his money, the duo threatened him with dire consequences. Depressed over the incident, Sai Charan took the extreme step,” Inspector said.

A suicide note was found in which Sai Charan alleged that he was duped by his two friends in the crackers business. Based on complaint, police registered cases of abetment to suicide on Rajesh and Nagaraj. The accused were arrested by police and produced before court for judicial remand.

B Tech student ends life Sangareddy: A BTech third year student allegedly ended his life by jumping from the college building after reportedly being reprimanded by his father for poor academic performance. The deceased P Phanibhushan (20) was studying B Tech third year at Gitam University in Rudraram of Patancheru mandal, He had allegedly failed to clear a few subjects.

If you are in distress

These suicide prevention helplines could help avert a disaster

181 - a 24/7 helpline launched by the Women and Child Welfare department

040 - 6620 2000/2001 - is a free helpline by Roshni Timing: 11 am to 9 pm