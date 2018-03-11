HYDERABAD: A 20-year-old from Balaji Nagar in Medipally died in a road accident when he was on the way to drop his sister to attend Intermediate examination on Saturday. The victims were triple riding on the bike and were in a hurry to reach the examination centre and rammed an SUV which was taking U turn on the main road.

According to the Medipally police, Ch Nagaraju (20), a resident of Balaji Nagar in Medipally police station limits along with his sister Vasantha and friend Balu, were going to Malla Reddy Engineering College, to drop Vasantha to attend the intermediate examination. When the bike reached HP Petrol Pump at Narapally, Nagaraju did not notice the SUV which was taking wrong turn on the main road and crashed the bike into it. As a result, the trio flung into the air and fell at a distance.

Nagaraju’s head came in direct contact with the road and died on the spot with severe bleeding injuries, while the other two received mild injuries were admitted to a private hospital for treatment. A case has been registered against the absconding car driver under sections 337 and 304 A of IPC and hunt is on for him.