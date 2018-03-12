HYDERABAD: Bhagya, Renuka and Rajitha may sound like names of average girls from Telangana. But only when you meet them at the auditions at Miss Ability contest that you realise they are disabled girls who are powerhouses of talent and firehouses of ambition. Over 100 of them from Hyderabad and across the districts of Telangana to take give their auditions for the Miss Ability contest which were conducted in Phoenix Arena at Madhapur over the weekend.

The grand finale is slated for April 1 at Shilapakala Vedika and the 18 most talented girls will get to showcose their talent to a crowd of a few thousands on that day. Says Vasundhara Koppula, founder of the Miss Ability concept and contest, “I have always suffered discrimination and humiliation for my disabilty. But I know that I am no less than anyone else. I want every girl with a disability to realise this, dream big and do what it takes to reach their ambition.” The auditions began across various levels about three months ago and she received over 200 applications and the top 100 made it to the contest.

Most of the girls are keen to become independent (most walk with the support of crutches or are wheelchair-bound) and start supporting themselves financially too. The girls were evaluated by a panel of jury who took into account for their attitude, ability, communication and other personality traits and not just beauty alone. While one wants to give a live dance performance at LB Stadium, another wants to conduct a similar contest to encourage disabled girls.

With big dreams and fire in their stomachs, they hope to crack the finals and walk away with Miss Ability title. Bemoans Vasundhara, “Surprisingly, while corporates fall over each other to sponsor even flimsy events, I am yet to get a title sponsor or even one who can foot the hotel bills of these contestants. Celebrities talk big on forums but none of them from Samantha to Rakul are keen to help us. However, nothing should stop us. These girls are worth the effort.”