HYDERABAD: Summer is already here and its blazing. Winter clothes are now folded and stacked in the corner of the wardrobe. Last year nudes took over the summer. Ruffles, stripes and frills were trending. Malaika Arora’s flowy white dress to Priyanka Chopra’s polka dots dress with a hat was a rage in summer 2017.

Looks like 2018 is going to be taken over by handlooms. The Instagram posts of fashion influencers say it all. Gone are the days when it was comfort vs style.If there is one fashion statement that has been consistent in the style books of 2017, 2018 is comforting style.

Two fashion bloggers from the city rounded up on a few summer trends for this year.

Mirage The Vogue’s Nanya Reddy says 2018 is going to be a year full of experimental fashion, setting new trends throughout. “The hottest trend this summer is jeans/trouser/legging paired with a fitting contemporary saree; It looks much more stylish than it sounds and is my personal favourite too. If you are a part of my Insta fam, you must have surely come across this trend on my page.

purnima@newindianexpress.com @iyer_purnima