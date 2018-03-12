HYDERABAD: Falling into a routine rut, quitting the corporate job and giving up everything to find oneself through travel. While that is the cliche of most travellers, Jatin Adlakha, or as he prefers to be called Wandering Jatin, wasn’t a dissatisfied soul looking for answers when he took to travelling. “I was very happy with my software job which I hung on to for four years. In fact , I loved it too. I just figured that that phase of my life had run its course and that I had to move on,” says Jatin who worked for a software company in Hyderabad before quitting it to becomea full time traveller.

Currently in town for a talk at Lamakaan on March 24, Jatin is going to be around for over a month this time. “I am planning a trip to Gandikota and am taking anyone who wants to join on March 16, 17 and 18. Also for Mothers’ Day, I am planning an exclusive trip only for mothers to Ladakh. I am very excited about both the trips and am looking forward to have a great time,” says Jatin.

Although Jatin was born in Haryana and raised all over the country, he calls Hyderabad home. Mostly because he pursued his engineering in computer science in BITS Hyderabad campus and then went on to work here too. His love for travelling didn’t emerge suddenly, but was something that he nourished and nurtured over the years. “I would plan trips with my colleagues every weekend or every time we had a vacation. I was also a part of Hyderabad Bikers Club and enjoyed travelling with them as well. But over time I realised that I couldn’t travel as much as I’d like if it was in groups. It involved a lot of coordination and planning. Besides that my interactions were limited to the few people I travelled with. I quit my job to give myself more time to travel, that’s it,” he explains.

After getting hooked to wanderlust, Jatin finally four years of a full time job and part time travelling decided to quit and turn into a full time traveller. “I sent in my resignation, counted my savings, bought myself a laptop and a new bike and just set out,” says Jatin gleefully. Jatin admits that he did write a blog before he resigned and intended to continue the same through his travels.

While he travelled through various places in India he kept going back to the HImalayas which he considers closest-to-heart. “I trekked through and stayed in various villages in the valleys of Himalayas. Each stay gives me a thousand stories to tell,” says the 27-year-old.One question that troubles any average person meeting a traveller would be. How do you fund your travels? Jatin had all of those logistics figured out as well. He clarifies, “I knew when I was still working in the software field itself that at some point in life I would want to be a traveller. I had savings set out just for that and I started out with that.” However, all good things do come to an end. And he knew that.

“As philosophical as it may sound. Once during my travels I was by the river and asked the river what I should do once I was out of money. And I believe that’s when I got my answer. I used to plan travels long before I turned into a traveller. I just decided that I would plan others’ travels for money now such that I can fund mine,” says Jatin.



srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com @PSrividya53