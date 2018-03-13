HYDERABAD: A 27-year-old DJ from Malakpet, who allegedly sexually assaulted a housewife on multiple occasions by blackmailing to show their private conversations and pictures to her husband, was arrested on Monday. The accused had even stolen cash and gold ear studs from her by threatening her. The accused P Pawan Kumar came in contact with the victim (34) through WhatsApp some eight months ago. Initially, when the victim asked him to not to message her, Pawan claimed to have sent the messages by mistake.

“The woman slowly started responding to his messages and the duo became friends. About six months ago, Pawan went to her house at midnight and allegedly sexually assaulted her. After that, he raped her on multiple occasions by blackmailing her saying he will disclose their relationship, pictures and conversations to her husband,” said LB Nagar DCP M Venkateshwar Rao.The DCP said that on February 28, the accused again went to the victim’s house and raped her. Pawan also took Rs 55,000 cash and her gold ear studs weighing around 5 gm.