HYDERABAD: Prajwala, an anti-trafficking Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), in collaboration with the United States Consulate General in Hyderabad, screened a series of short clips in the city with a motto to generate awareness on the ills of trafficking.

The Telugu film industry was also an active participant in the initiative to curb trafficking of people and to end prostitution.

The videos will be screened in theatres and educational institutions as public service announcements.

The United States Consul General Katherine Hadda referred trafficking and prostitution as a problem in all societies and urged the society to fight against the menace.

Producer Allu Aravind, actor Amala Akkineni, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat was part of the gathering which took part on Monday.