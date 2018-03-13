HYDERABAD: A teenager was brutally murdered in full public view on Monday, just over a petty fight. Earlier, the deceased youngster had picked up a fight with one of his attackers for having abused his father. Sudheer lost his temper after he came to know that a youngster in his locality had badmouthed his father. Sudheer’s father, who runs a dairy parlour in the area, had information about some thieves in his area and was planning to share the same with Kukatpally police.

One of the thieves happened to be friends with an old offender Krishna, who is now an accused in the murder. Krishna allegedly knew Sudheer’s father’s plans and badmouthed him while talking to local people in the area. This information happens to have reached Sudheer. “On Friday, Sudheer met Krishna and picked up a fight with him. The following day, Krishna and his friend Mahesh beat up Sudheer. On Sunday night, both parties compromised over the issue after Sudheer’s brother intervened. But, Krishna and his friends could not control their anger,” claimed a local leader and resident of Janatha Nagar Chandra Shekar.

Shekar said “I was not in town when these incidents happened. I wish I was present to pacify the youngsters and could have prevented the death of Sudheer. Only fault of Sudheer was to beat up a youngster for having badmouthed his father.” He alleged that in the recent times, the Janatha Nagar residential colony had become a den for the spoiled teenagers and youth, “who always smoke up and indulge in all illegal activities.” Though police were informed about the prevailing conditions, they did not take appropriate action to prevent such illegal activities in the colony, alleged Chandra Shekar.

“Youngster get ganja for as cheap as `100 and smoke up in the residential areas; they take sedatives also. Despite alerting the police about the bad situation, nothing changed. Sudheer’s father himself is the general secretary of the residential association and tried to clean up the mess by informing the police,” said Shekar.