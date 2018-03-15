HYDERABAD: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE), Hyderabad, has extended the last date for admissions up to March 16 for post-graduate diploma in management (General), banking, insurance and financial services, retail marketing, international business, human resource management and executive PGDM. Students with CAT/ MAT/ XAT/ CMAT/ ATMA/ GMAT scores can visit www.ipeindia.org and apply. For further details contact 1800 3000 4473/93919.