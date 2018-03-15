HYDERABAD: A photograph of two MMTS trains facing each other at a distance of few metres went viral on social media on Wednesday leading to speculations of a mishap that was averted. The photograph was taken near Kacheguda MMTS station. The loco pilot of one of the two trains managed to bring the train to a halt before ramming the other that was already halted on the same track.

However, SCR officials denied the reports as mere speculations and said that no such incident of aversion of MMTS trains accident happened. They said that it is the automatic block signalling section, wherein two trains can stop on same line within specific marginal distance as a rule in vogue. In this specific case, the first MMTS from Lingampalli to Falaknuma stopped at home signal for want of platform at Kacheguda, followed by one more MMTS in the same direction awaiting

clearance.