HYDERABAD: Stating that the pilot project of implementation of e-Petty cases app by Hyderabad police has given good results, DGP M Mahendar Reddy on Wednesday launched e-Petty cases mobile application, an evidence based enforcement, here on Wednesday. Prior to launching of the app, Mahendar Reddy said that the pilot version of launching of e-Petty cases app in the city helped the police in reduction of 35 to 40 per cent of offences including serious offences.

“Keeping in view of reduction of cases, we want to introduce the usage of app in all districts and police commissionerates in the state. The system helps in tracking the transformative process of petty offenders into a professional offender. The e-Petty cases App will assist us in reducing cases across the state,’’ the DGP said.Explaining about the App, he said that the app would facilitate police officers to register cases immediately on the spot.