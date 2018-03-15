HYDERABAD: Embossed name on a two-storey building, speed breakers on the approach road, a massive playground, projectors in the classrooms and a digital library - it’s a sight to behold. Seldom does one come across a school that looks close to perfect and finds out that it’s a Government School. The Government High School at Raj Bhavan Road is one such wonder. Children graciously greet you in English without hesitating and find time to play, between their very well-equipped classes. Taking a tour through the school is a peek into the fact that children are always willing to learn. All they need is a healthy atmosphere to do so.

Adopted by Cyient Foundation in June 2017, the area where the Government High School now stands housed a commuinity hall earlier. The school was situated inside the residential quarters. The foundation which had already adopted about 18 schools in the suburbs of the city decided to adopt this school last year after the President’s visit. “This school is placed in the heart of the city and it was where the kids from all of the slums around here would come to study.

They deserve quality education,” says Ashok Reddy, who heads the CSR activity of Cyient, the software company. While the foundation can put in its efforts in resources, the infrastructure has to be approved and provided by the State. “There were 600 students when the school reopened in June. And now the total number of students is about 1200. We are doing our part and the government is supporting us,” adds Ashok.

Pouring in the money alone doesn’t cut it when it comes to education. Besides the execution of all the plans that the foundation has for the school, there are many other factors that they have to weigh in on. Ashok Reddy says, “It’s not like we can give the money and walk away. A lot more goes into running a school. We have to upgrade the quality of education and keep it on par with what the real world seeks so that the kids are well equipped for their future. Besides we have to keep the hygiene in check, make sure the students are not missing classes, and also ensure a better pass percentage. We have volunteers to train teachers who work here and help them out.”

Keeping a strong focus on digital education, the school at Raj Bhavan has 22 of its 33 classrooms digitally furnished. A feature that is a luxury even at posh private schools is something that the foundation thinks is basic. “The world is running on digitalisation. We have to keep the children in tandem with the rest of the world. Moreover for the younger children, audio and visual aids is a way to hold their attention.

It increases their interest and in turn their results,” explains Reddy. Although the foundation doesn’t intend to go beyond secondary education in adoption, they have other plans for the underprivileged lot. “There are children who cannot afford higher education after high school. We plan on eventually extending support to such kids who pass out from our schools,” concludes Ashok Reddy.

Facilities

22 digital classrooms with projectors

A 11000 square feet of a playground Digital library

RO Plant for drinking water

Completely solar powered

Science and computer labs CCTV cameras

— Srividya Palaparthi

srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com

@PSrividya53