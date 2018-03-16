HYDERABAD: In yet another case of recording a suicide live while ending life, owing to alleged relationship issues, an ITI student ended his life at Neredmet in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. The matter came to light on Thursday evening after the video went viral on social media. The deceased hailed from Rajanna Siricilla district and committed suicide by video-calling a girl on WhatsApp.

The 20-year-old Ajmeer Sagar was studying at a government ITI in Sanathnagar. He was living in Vinayak Nagar under Neredmet police station limits with his elder sister’s family. Sagar reportedly liked a 17-year-old girl, but she did not accept his proposal and also Sagar’s parents reportedly did not accept the relationship and marriage with the girl. On Wednesday morning, at 10.41 am, when Sagar was alone at home, he sent text messages to the girl, asking her to connect through a video call as he wanted to commit suicide.

Before calling the girl, he had turned on another mobile application to record the screen. Then, he made a video call and told the girl who was seen with her friend, that he is committing suicide. The house owner received a call from Sagar’s sister that he was not picking her phone calls from Tuesday, and asked her to check if he was present at the house. The house owner broke the door open after he did not get any response and found Sagar hanging to the ceiling.

Neredmet inspector M Jagadish Chander said “A complaint in connection with Sagar’s suicide was received on Wednesday afternoon. The boy’s mobile phone has been seized and is being sent to forensic lab for analysis.” It may be recalled that on February 18, a 24-year-old girl student, committed suicide while she was on a video call with her friend on Facebook.