HYDERABAD: Although citizens woke up to a cloudy weather in Hyderabad on Thursday, maximum temperatures continued to remain above normal in the city. The maximum temperature was recorded at 38 degree Celsius in the city, which is 3 degrees above the normal. Same was the case in other parts of the State, as maximum temperatures recorded was 1-3 degrees above normal. Highest temperature in the state was recorded at 40 degree Celsius in Ramagundam, followed by 39 degree Celsius in Adilabad, Bhadrachalam, Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar and Medak, 37 degree Celsius in Hanmakonda and 36 degree Celsius in Khammam.

The minimum temperatures were also recorded above normal across the state. In Mahbubnagar, it was recorded at 27 degree Celsius, which is 5 degree Celsius above normal. India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad issued warning that thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds are very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of the state on Friday.