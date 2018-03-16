HYDERABAD: Hyderabad topped the global charts in JLL’s City Momentum Index (CMI) 2018 in the short term momentum rankings category. India’s tier-1 cities-- Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai--also featured in the Global top 30 with strong demand from technology, finance and pharmaceutical companies and investor activity.Cities in the short-term momentum are evaluated on parameters such as population, connectivity, real estate investment, property prices, economic output, corporate activity, construction and retail sales. Last year, Bangalore topped the list and Hyderabad secured fifth position.

JLL’s CMI covered 131 major established and emerging business hubs across the globe, measuring socio-economic and commercial real estate momentum of the cities. CMI focussed on those cities which have the qualities to manage and benefit from rapid shift in technology in the global economy. It identified the cities exhibiting the greatest short-term economic, real estate momentum along with a secured future. These cities are undergoing significant change to in their urban fabric as they have been building infrastructure to meet the demand, and many are quickly moving up the value curve, dominated by cities in the Asia Pacific region.