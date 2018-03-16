HYDERABAD: “Condition monitoring enables early detection of damage in machines. The maintenance can be planned and the residual life of important components can be used accordingly,” said Prof N Siva Prasad pro-vice-chancellor GITAM at the inaugural of Industrial Seminar on ‘Industrial Exposure on Condition Monitoring Technologies’ at GITAM Seminar hall on Thursday. “Vibrations that influence quality can be detected automatically in order to avoid reject parts,” he said.

The seminar was organised by the department of mechanical engineering. Addressing the students, prof Prasad said that condition monitoring has a unique benefit. The possible conditions could be addressed before they develop into a major failure.