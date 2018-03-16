HYDERABAD : Underprivileged children of the city on Friday got to watch the inspiring story of wonder kid Chiru Tej Singh who has entered into the Indian Book Of Records and World Records by identifying 236 countries in three minute duration and 126 countries in one minute. The screening of the movie written and directed by Dr Anand Kumar which released on Youtube took place at Annapurna Studios. Tollywood producer Raj Kandukuri, Veera Shankar, Madhura Sridhar, Raghu Kunche, Sagar Chandra, Sita Narayan attended this event held for a cause. The movie stars actors Manali Rathod, Sowmya Venu Gopal and Chiru Tej Singh (as herself).