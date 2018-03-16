HYDERABAD: Depressed over his wife’s alleged extra-marital affair, a man committed suicide at his home in Shameerpet. The deceased also left a note reportedly asking his parents to perform his wife’s marriage with her paramour.K Achary (24), who hails from Alair mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district was married to Usha Rani two years ago. Last year, Achary along with his family had moved to Shameerpet and was living in Turkapally village.

He was working as an electrician with a private company in Shameerpet. On Wednesday morning, Achary sent a message to his father K Satyanarayana informing him about his decision to commit suicide, due to one Chinnam Srikanth, his neighbour. When his father called back, the phone was switched off. When Satyanarayana reached his son’s place, Achary was found hanging and dead by then.Shameerpet inspector D Bhaskar Reddy said on receiving information about the death, a team rushed to the spot and recovered a note purportedly written by Achary.

The note contained that his wife has an extramarital relationship with Srikanth and asked his parents to perform their marriage after his death. “I am sorry mom and dad. I failed to be a good son and no parents should have a son like me. Do not scold Usha and get her married to Srikanth.

Consider it as my last wish and my in-laws do not have anything do with this,” the inspector said quoting the note recovered from the suicide spot. Inspector Reddy said it is understood that Achary was unhappy and depressed on knowing about his wife’s extramarital affair. Based on his father’s complaint, a case of suspicious death has been registered and handed over the body to him after the autopsy. Further probe is underway.