HYDERABAD: The first day of the SSC Public Examination commenced on a peaceful note barring an incident in which six students of a school in Saroornagar were not allowed to take the examination because they were from a school that had been shut down as per the government records.

The Class X students of new Rainbow Integrated School at Saroornagar had been issued hall tickets in the name of Sri Dwarakamayi School at New Maruthi Nagar. But the students were not allowed to write the exam because this school was not affiliated by the Board. “We did not let six students write the exam because the school’s name on their hall tickets was not in our records,” said an official.