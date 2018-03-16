HYDERABAD: A realtor from the city, who claimed to be a relative of IT and MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao and obstructed a woman revenue official from demolishing an illegal structure, was arrested on Thursday.

A purported video in which the accused R Rangarao was manhandling the driver of an earth moving machine in front of the revenue official had gone viral, following which the minister responded on Twitter. KTR, tweeted “Request Telangana DGP and Cyberabad police commissioner to look into this and take action against the gentleman if found guilty.”

