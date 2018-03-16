HYDERABAD : Participants at the Red Bull BC One Cypher India stun the audience with their dance moves in the city on Thursday. After six intensive rounds across Hyderabad and other metros, the top 16 B-Boys who have been shortlisted will compete at the next event in Gurugram on Saturday. A number of returning faces from the first three editions of Red Bull BC One in the country, in 2015, 2016, and 2017, as well as a number of first-timers, battled it out over various rounds, until only a few remained. Among the top 16 are the two Red Bull BC One India Champions, B-Boy Abdul and B-Boy Flying Machine, as well as a number of previous top 16 contestants.