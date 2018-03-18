HYDERABAD: Around 20 inmates at Anand Ashram-located in prison campuses in the city- were found to be symptomatic of Tuberculosis (TB) and sputum samples were collected from them for tests. Telangana State TB Cell along with Hyderabad district TB Unit officials, on Saturday conducted TB screening camp at the Ashram located inside Chanchalguda Prison. Here, only men are accommodated, and women are accommodated at another Ashram located in Cherlapally Prison.

As part of ‘Beggar Free Hyderabad’ campaign, Telangana Prisons Department in association with Hyderabad Police, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, with NGOs, shifted beggars from city streets to the Ananda Ashrams. According to Central TB Divison, the disease kills more than 3,00,000 people in India annually. “Those who live in packed environment are categorised as high-risk population. If one person has TB, others too are at risk. During screening, sputum samples were collected from 20 inmates who were found to be symptomatic.