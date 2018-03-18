HYDERABAD: The Gachibowli police on Saturday apprehended four juveniles, including a GHMC contract worker, for attempting to rape a girl student at University of Hyderabad. The accused also attempted to murder her friend.Around 70 police personnel combed the campus late Friday night, and finally nabbed the juveniles near Gulmohar Park Colony in Chandanagar area. Minutes after receiving a complaint from the 19-year-old student that a group of teenagers tried to sexually assault her and also beat up her friend, special teams were formed under the supervision of Madhapur DCP Vishwa Prasad. When the girl, who lives in a hostel on South Campus, and her friend were sitting near Half Moon Lake on the campus at around 8 pm, four persons who were passing by allegedly assaulted them.

“The four accused attacked the boy with sticks and stones and made him unconscious. Then they tore the clothes of the girl and tried to rape her. However, when the boy gained consciousness and tried to retaliate, they again beat him and tried to kill him by strangulating him with a belt.”“The student somehow managed to fight back and raised hue and cry, due to which the four fled from the spot,” said DCP Vishwa Prasad. He said the juveniles also robbed `150 and broke the phone of the boy before fleeing. They also threatened the duo with dire consequences if they lodged a police complaint.

He said that as soon as the complaint was received, special teams were formed and the accused were apprehended with the help of sniffer dogs. “The juveniles were taken into custody for questioning and they have confessed to having committed the offence. They are all minors and two of them were earlier arrested in February for stealing bikes and got released on March 1,” the DCP said. They are being produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action.