HYDERABAD: In a significant development, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Employees Union (GHMEU), which is affiliated to TRS, faced a humiliating defeat in GHMC trade union polls held on Saturday. GHMEU candidate Udhari Gopal, supported by TRS, lost to Bharatiya Mazdoor Employees Union candidate A Shankar. A total of four trade unions contested the polls. The previous term was ruled by GHMEU. Of total 5,570 employees who are entitled for voting, about 4,264 exercised their franchise.

BMEU polled 2,482 votes, while GHMEU got 1,165 votes, Municipal Sahakar Mazdoor Union got 354 votes, GHMC Employees and Workers Union secured 194 votes, while 69 votes were invalid. The poll was conducted by by Joint Commissioner of Labour Hyderabad (Twin Cities).