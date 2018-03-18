HYDERABAD: Two persons were killed while seven others injured when an SUV heading towards Srisailam, rammed a truck on Saturday morning at Maisangadi in Kadthal. All of them were residents of Malakpet in Hyderabad and were going to Srisailam to celebrate the birthday of one of them.As soon as the car reached Maisigandi at Kalvakurthi road under Kadthal police station limits, the SUV rammed a lorry from the rear at a very high speed. Due to the impact, the front portion of the SUV was crushed. The passersby managed to pull them out after breaking the doors using crowbars and axe.

Kadthal SI V Sundaraiah said Feroz, who was driving the car at a high speed, could not see the lorry due to the drizzle and lost control of the vehicle. “Two persons identified as Md Feroz (25) of Madannapet and Syed Sameer (24) of Old Malakpet died on the spot, while seven others suffered severe injuries. They were all rushed to various hospital,” the SI said, adding that the bodies have been shifted to government hospital for post mortem examination. A case has been registered under Sections 337 and 304 A of the IPC and probe is on. The injured persons have been identified as Md Moin, Md Wahaaz, Syed Abdul Kareem, Md Khasif, Asghar Ali, Riyaz Iqbal and Md Afsar.