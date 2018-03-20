HYDERABAD: Since the summer season has started, Shinjini Chawla, wedding make up expert at UrbanClap.com and Komal Kapoor, Founder at Koko Glam, compile a list of tips for makeup that does not suffer a meltdown.

 Foundation: Get the basics right!

 Apply an anti-shine product on your face just before applying the foundation.

 Hydrate your skin with lightweight essence or serum. Moisturiser cream is also great for giving a dewy look and provides a great texture to the skin

 Use a spot concealer on areas with blemishes, under the eyes or around the corners of your nose. A spot concealer stays longer than a foundation.

 Always double-cleanse as your skin produces a lot more oil and sebum. Oil cleansers are extremely beneficial to let the skin cool off first and then use the cleansing product.

 The final touch: After the application of foundation, powder your face with a brush.

 Blush: For the blushing bride

 Exfoliate the skin thoroughly- excess oil leads to more dead skin cells. For ensuring a fresh face for any outdoor celebration, sheet masks are very useful as they remove the excess impurities.

 Go for powder blushes instead of creamy formulas that will make your skin appear oily.

 The beating sun will add an extra sheen to your face anyway, so use a bronzer that does not have too much shimmer.

 Eyes : Smoky eyes or the classic look?

 Apply the concealer you have used on your face, all over your eye-lids to maintain uniformity.

 Eyeliners are a popular choice to make your eyes appear big and beautiful.

 Waterproof your eyes: Use a great eye base, then use a smudge-free eyeliner and a water-proof mascara. This will prepare you for the moments when you want to let go of yourself in the moment by shedding a tear or two.

 Finally, use a powder eye shadow and dab two layers of it, from the lash line to the brow.

 Lips: Let your lips do all the talking!

 Pick the classic summer colour according to your skin tone. Shades of pinks and nudes work best in a day wedding.

 Colour in your entire mouth with a lip pencil so your lip stick does not bleed in the heat.

 After applying the lipstick, blot it with a tissue. Apply a touch of gloss on the lips so they do not appear chapped.

 Finally, apply the lipstick concealer to seal the deal.

 Conclusively, sunscreens are a must for day events. High SPF reduces the burning and PA+++ reduce dark spots. Hence using a sunscreen that is suited to your skin is crucial.