HYDERABAD: It is that time of the year when students suffer from exams, not fever. Exams to most is a make-or-break litmus test. Irrespective of whether the student is burning midnight oil or not, the fact is that most of them become victims of stress-related issues as they are worried that they could lose out in the battle for academic excellence to their peers. Consequently, they become vulnerable on the day of reckoning, which is a tragic reality.

Recently Page Junior College in Hyderabad conducted a workshop to help students deal with stress. Recently, Nalanda Educational Institutions conducted an interactive session for its annual exam-bound students on ‘Stress Management’ in its premises. It was attended by over 200 students and guardians on Friday. A pep talk by Master Spirit Life coach and best-selling author Sheila Ram Mohan, who is also a popular NLP-K practitioner, cleared the apprehensions of students.

In the art of mastering stress management and multi-tasking, one could see the youngsters transform from being diffident to being confident. M Srinivas Raja, Vice-Chairman of Nalanda Educational Institutions, advised students to emulate the ancient Indian education systems, upgrade knowledge and be on the right track for a bright future.

Former District Education Officer (DEO) AN Sudarshan Rao, a recipient of ‘best academician award’ for representing 2020 Vision programme, and M Surya, creative psychologist from Harvard University, and a mentor to students of Nalanda added to the erudition by narrating lessons learnt from their personal experiences. The takeway from the interaction was to stay cool, study hard but be realistic, give your best, don’t get stressed about the result.