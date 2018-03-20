HYDERABAD: The baby who was born with mermaid syndrome (Sirenomelia) died on Monday late evening. On Saturday, 25-year-old woman, Suvarna from Shadnagar gave birth to twins at Modern Government Maternity Hospital, Petlaburj. But one of the babies was found with mermaid syndrome-lower, whose lower body was completely fused downwards from the hip. The baby had anorectal, genitalia anomalies and colon was not completely developed. Though ultrasound scanning was performed, doctors were not sure if kidneys and bladder was developed in the baby.

The newborn was shifted to Niloufer Hospital on Saturday for medical examinations and surgeries. Since the colon, which processes waste from the body did not develop, doctors took up Colostomy where one end of the colon is brought out through the abdominal wall and vent is provided for waste. “Kidneys, urethra, the bladder could not be seen in ultrasound scanning. Since the transverse colon ended blindly into the abdomen, Meconium (faeces in the newborn) accumulates in intestines.

If external intervention is not taken up, meconium will build up leading to the perforation in a colon. The faeces will spread throughout the body causing sepsis,” said Dr P Sreenivas Reddy, professor, Department of Pediatrics Surgery, Niloufer Hospital, who operated on the newborn on Monday morning. The doctors performed colostomy on the newborn where in the transverse colon was brought out, an opening was made to it and stitched to skin of outer abdominal wall, thus creating an outlet for meconium. However, at around 4 pm, family members were informed that the baby’s condition is serious. And in the night, the baby died. Family members of the baby said that it was only during the eight month of Suvarna’s pregnancy, baby’s mother, they got to know one among the twins had improper growth.