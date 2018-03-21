All set to host an all new show for Zee Telugu, Comedy Nights, Ravi Kiran Rakle aka Anchor Ravi, who debuted on the big screen this year as a hero, also has a web series to look forward to. Doing all this and more, he opens up about his life and its challenges with us

HYDERABAD: In a brightly lit greenroom at Annapurna Studios, Ravi looked like he felt at home and as he affirmed over the conversation, he did indeed spend more time at the set than at home. No wonder then that his appearances on screen look so effortless while the punches he delivers come so naturally. However the effortlessness that the audiences see on screen and love so much comes at a price which Ravi happily pays. As we get talking, Anchor Ravi begins with the story of how he found his footing in the TV arena.

It was destiny

“TV happened by fluke,” laughs off Ravi adding, “I always wanted to see myself on the big screen; I always wanted to be an artist.” As it turns out before starting his journey itself he believed that destiny had something big in store for him. He narrates, “I wasn’t faring well in studies and I didn’t find a job after B.Tech. I realised that my destiny has something else in store for me.

As I had a passion for dancing I chose choreography to break into the entertainment field. In that process I met Nagarjuna garu and told him I wanted to get into movies. He obviously told me that one can not just end up in movies. It’s a journey; a process. He told me to start off as a host, learn more about the business, get familiar with the craft and when the time is right, opportunity will certainly come your way. And now here I am. TV ended up becoming my bread and butter!”

Blood and sweat

His job not only became his bread and butter but demanded his blood and sweat as well. “24 hours in a day aren’t enough,” he sighs as he adds, “We don’t have festivals. I don’t believe in Sundays. I barely have any family time. Vacations are something I have to plan half-a-year in advance because I’m booked until then.” While that might sound like a hyperbole, one look at his day’s schedule will make anyone rethink their doubts.

“My day starts at 8 am, when I get out of my house. Once I’m on set we roll by around 10 am and then the end time isn’t something we can predict. Some days we are here till 2 am. I get home at 3 – 3:30 am but I have to be up and ready by 8 am again,” he says. “Whether we have no sleep no food or rest, we have a responsibility and love for the work we do. So we show up and put up our best,” smiles Ravi.

Ups and Downs

And smile he does, every time he is on stage. Making sure that they have their entertaining and energetic best to show to the world, even on bad days is a challenge and Ravi only believes that it comes with the job. “It’s the life of every artist in this world,” he says as a matter-of-fact and goes on to add an anecdote: “My sister recently got married and was leaving to the US. I wanted to spend time with her before she left but I had to come to shoot.

My mind and heart was with her but it’s my responsibility to do the job I signed up for. I had tears in my eyes but I had to make my audience smile.” Indeed, when the going gets tough, the tough get going. But what keeps Ravi going? Friends and family. “I talk to my friends, my mother and my sister. The energy and the boost I get by spending time with them gets me up and running the next day. May be I can’t do vacations but if I get a day to play cricket with my buddies, then I’m sorted for a while,” he says.

The world can be cruel

Ravi has had his encounters with the wrath of the internet. More so for getting stuck in the crossfire of the infamous Chalapathy Rao controversy where the veteran actor passed a derogatory remark and Ravi brushed it off and moved on. “Firstly, I never mean to demean any woman ever. I could barely hear what he said and what I said was in passing to move on from the comment and keep the show going. Even if I could hear him in that chaos in the position I was and the job I was given, I would have had to lighten up the mood and move on.

I am a small entity in front of the biggies present there, you can barely expect me to stop the show and rush to file a complaint,” he rationalises. He confesses that he still has to bear the brunt of the incident. However, he has a way to cope with hate. Here’s how: “Negative comments are what keep me grounded and motivate me to work more on myself. If that didn’t exist then I would probably have my eyes on my head!”

Sreemukhi challenges me

Anchor Ravi and Sreemukhi who are now set to host an all new show for Zee Telugu, Comedy Nights are quite the popular pair on the small screen. Ravi shares that her energy only rubs off on him which reflects on screen making it so popular. “Sreemukhi and I are both here without a background. We both are ambitious and hard-working. And as hosts we complement each other with our energies. It’s like two red bulls on stage! To match with each other, we end up bringing out the best in each other. As for the rumours that fly around, we are actors and if our acting convinced people enough to believe that it’s real then we have to consider it a success,” he shrugs.

Movies are the dream

While TV has been fruitful for Ravi in his career, he always believed that he had something bigger in store for him. His recent film début, too, has his hopes up for breaking into the movie industry. “I will not leave TV anytime soon. But I am also focussing on building a footing in the film industry as well. My first movie Idhi Maa Prema Katha was a great experience and taught me a lot. However, I’m still a baby in the film industry.” Furthering his association with Zee Telugu, Ravi also has a web series bankrolled by the channel in the offing which should be out mid-April. He signs off, “I am listening to scripts and another movie will be going on floors sometime this year.”

Quick Five

If you have nothing to do for a week, what would you do?

I would actually do nothing

If you had a superpower what would you want it to be?

I would want to be invicible like Mr. India

If there is one thing you hate what is it?

Child Labour

Your most priced possession in this world?

My wardrobe

What do you never leave the house without?

I never leave without giving a goodbye kiss to my mom

One quirk about you that people don’t know about

I don’t have curd

— Srividya Palaparthi

srividya.palaparthi@newindianexpress.com

@PSrividya53