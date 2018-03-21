HYDERABAD: Creating a platform for a dialogue is the first step towards creating an environment where everyone gets to speak their mind. That was the idea behind the session titled ‘The Myriad Facets of Womanhood’ on Saturday which took place at British Council, Jubilee Hills.

Hosted by We The Circle (@wethecircleinitiative) founder Mehak Narula, a 26-year-old marketing manager who believes in experiential learning along with Jxtapose as its community partner, the event had invited GR Reddy, a HR expert and father of rhythmic gymnast Meghana Reddy who gave the audience a peek into what it takes for a girl on a mission to stay safe and brave.

“My daughter and her friends carry a kitchen knife in their bag when they step out while abroad. Nobody really told them to, but it’s their instinct that told them to do so, to stay safe. Being safe should be everyone’s priority, not just the state’s,” Reddy said. Drawing from his own experience as an HR expert, he spoke about how no company can get ahead if it ignores its woman workforce. He also spoke about parents playing an important role in getting their child ready for the outside world.

The other speaker of the day, Tejaswini Madubhashi, gave the audience a historical perspective of women going through suppression and how they have managed to fight for their right to vote and right to equality of pay. Tejaswini is a founding member of Hyderabad for Feminism and one of the main organisers of Midnight March, Hyderabad in 2013. She currently works in a NGO called Yugantar and taught gender studies at IIIT, Hyderabad for a couple of years .

She also spoke about how as a society, one needs to display sensitivity towards rape victims. While answering a question from the audience, she narrated an incident where she and her friend had to undergo a lot of ignominy at a government hospital when the latter had gone for a mandatory doctor checkup after being sexually assaulted.

Stand up comedian Vivek Muralidharan added some humour to the proceedings with his own experiences with the opposite gender. The two-hour session with about 30 participants ended with an open mic with a rendition of poems and a discussion of issues around transgenders and non-binary genders.