HYDERABAD: In a major relief to the public, the State government on Tuesday issued orders regulating the parking fees in commercial establishments. These orders would come into force with effect from April 1.

Presently, shopping malls, multiplexes and other commercial establishments in Greater Hyderabad have been fleecing the vehicle owners by collecting huge parking fee irrespective of the duration of the parking or purpose of the visit.

Orders to this effect was issued by Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), Principal Secretary, Arvind Kumar on Tuesday.

As per the new orders, no parking fee is to be collected from any person up to the first 30 minutes.

The order also states that no parking fee would be collected from a person above 30 minutes and up to 1 hour if the person produces a bill to any amount in proof of having done shopping in the respective shopping mall or multiplex.

However, in case of other persons, prescribed parking fee for the said duration can be collected. For a person who has parked the vehicle for more than one hour but produces a bill/movie ticket to an amount which is more than the parking fee, that person need not pay the fee, the order said.

As per the building rules, adequate number of off-street parking spaces have to be made by the owners of the commercial establishments, shopping malls, multiplexes to meet the demand generated by their employees and visitors.

Therefore, in order to regulate and rationalise the parking fee being collected in the commercial establishments and to prevent misuse of parking by outsiders, the government issued these orders, Arvind Kumar said.

Money matters

No parking fee to be collected from any person for the first 30 minutes of parking

No parking fee to be collected from a person for a parking duration between 30 minutes and 1 hour if he/she produces a bill to any amount in proof of having done shopping in the respective shopping mall or multiplex

For over one hour of parking, a person can produce a bill/movie ticket to an amount which is more than the parking fee and be exempted of the fee amount