HYDERABAD: While we all know that saving water is important, a quick checklist by Dr Abhay Kumar, , Chief Scientific Officer, Eureka Forbes Institute of Environment, comes as a ready reckoner on what to do to save Fix a leaky tap- A leaking tap has the capacity to waste around 15 litres of water a day.

Protect ground water resources- Contamination of ground water decreases the replenishment of available fresh water. Nearly, 70 per cent of our country’s irrigation and 80 per cent of domestic water use comes from groundwater, which is rapidly getting depleted. Avoid using pesticides or chemical fertilizers in home as it poses serious threat to one’s health and pollute both ground and surface water

Choose the right water purification technology- Several research and studies have shown that India has varying water conditions and clearly there is not one single technology which can purify water in every region. Use of RO water purification in (low TDS) areas where it is not required, leads not only to ‘de- mineralized water’ but also adds to water wastage. There is wastage of 7 glasses of drinking water for one glass of pure/ healthy drinking water. The solution here lies in choosing the right water purification technology to avoid water wastage from the purifier

Use a bucket instead of shower. Spend less shower time as showers use 6-45 litres of water. Use just a bucket of water while taking bath Opt for efficient home appliances. Invest in a faucet aerator, choose efficient shower heads and opt for high efficiency dishwashers and washing machines

Reuse and refill- Don’t grab a new glass or bottle each time you drink water. Refill the one you already have to cut the number of glasses you wash each day

Treat waste water- Technologies associated with waste water management are constantly evolving and has become the main focus of a large number of scientists, technologists and water professionals around the world. It includes processes and strategies which are aimed at reducing the reaction time, plant footprints and cost of the treatment.