HYDERABAD: A man was arrested on Wednesday for morphing the photos of a former friend and sharing the obscene photos on social media. The accused was in love with the victim and bore a grudge towards her after she married another man.

The story starts when Chintakayala Suresh (26) met a girl from his home town in Ibrahimpatnam. They soon became friends and Suresh expressed his feelings to the girl, who was a college student then. However, the girl loved another guy, Mahesh, and turned down Suresh’s proposal. Suresh did not take the dejection well and one day, he snatched the girl’s mobile phone at Ibrahimpatham bus stop, and downloaded her pictures to his mobile phone. Later, he photoshopped himself into the photos and shared the pictures with Mahesh, the victim’s boyfriend.

After the incident came to light, the accused amicably solved the issue with the victim’s family. But, after the girl got married, Suresh continued the harassment and shared the morphed pictures on social networking sites. Unable to take the embarrassment anymore, the victim filed a case with Rachakonda police, who booked the accused with charges of criminal intimidation, stalking, and under section 67 A of the Information Technology Act and SC & ST (POA) Amendment Act.

After investigation cops found the pictures in Suresh’s mobile phone and arrested him.