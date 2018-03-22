HYDERABAD: Finding fault with the action of State revenue authorities in respect of a private land, a division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Wednesday cautioned government authorities that the order of the single judge (in favour of an individual) would come into force if they fail to approach the civil court within four months.

The bench wondered at the government’s claim that the subject land would belong to it as the property entries made in Town Survey of Land Records was under ‘G’ column.

The bench comprising Acting CJ Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice K Vijaya Lakshmi was dealing with an appeal by the Telangana revenue authorities challenging an order of a single judge who allowed the plea of an individual regarding subject land.