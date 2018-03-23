HYDERABAD: A major fire broke out at Patrika Nagar in Madhapur here on Thursday, in which about 150 huts were completely gutted. The cause of the fire is suspected to be electric short-circuit. Fire personnel evacuated residents from the huts and it took them about four hours to control the fire. No casualties or injuries are reported.

Around 9:40 am, a fire started due to electric short-circuit in a hut and it spread rapidly to other huts. With six LPG cylinders exploding in the huts, the entire area was engulfed in flames. The residents left their valuables behind and ran helter-skelter to save their lives.

According to fire brigade inspector T.Jaganmohan, fire brigadiers reached the place and brought the situation under control. Five fire-tenders from Kukatpally, Madhapur and Gachibowli were rushed to the spot. Teams of 35 personnel were deployed in the fire-fighting and evacuation operations. “The fire was caused by an electric short-circuit.

There was some property loss to residents but no death or injuries were caused. The residents are daily wage labourers working at building construction sites,” he said. As most of the residents had left for work in the morning, no loss of lives was reported. Nearly 1,500 people having living in huts erected on a 3-acre land at Patrika Nagar for the last several years. These huts are covered with plastic covers, tarpaulin sheets, wood and bamboo. These materials were another reason for the fire to spread across the area very rapidly.

‘Rs 7,900 will be provided as aid’

The slum dwellers who have lost their belongings in the fire are eligible for Rs 7,900 towards compensation, said Rangareddy district collector, M Raghunandan Rao

TRAGIC INCIDENT

(Right) Patrika Nagar, where a major fire broke out and about 150 huts were gutted(below) A slum dweller seen crying seeing the charred remains of her house hold items | Sathya keerthi